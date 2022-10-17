Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Chinese tech company Oppo has unveiled the A15, an entry-level smartphone.

The three back cameras of Oppo’s A15 are housed in a square housing, along with an LED flash.

On the back of the phone, there is a fingerprint sensor that is used to secure the device.

The Oppo A15 smartphone sports a potent chipset that enables very smooth operation of all of its features.

This chipset has increased power because to the Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A15. The phone has a 4230 mAh battery that powers it.

With 2 gigabytes of RAM, the Oppo Sharp A15 can perform tasks very rapidly.

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 23,999.

