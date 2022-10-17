Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Chinese tech company Oppo has unveiled the A15, an entry-level smartphone.

The three back cameras of Oppo’s A15 are housed in a square housing, along with an LED flash.

Advertisement

On the back of the phone, there is a fingerprint sensor that is used to secure the device.

The Oppo A15 smartphone sports a potent chipset that enables very smooth operation of all of its features.

This chipset has increased power because to the Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A15. The phone has a 4230 mAh battery that powers it.

With 2 gigabytes of RAM, the Oppo Sharp A15 can perform tasks very rapidly.

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 23,999.

Advertisement

Oppo A15 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specs

China's Oppo will introduce its new entry-level smartphone to the A15 market....

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme GT Neo 5 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Realme GT Neo 5 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story