Oppo A15s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A15s will be available on the market. This smartphone is powered by a device that runs on Android 10.0.

The 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Oppo A15s will make it easier to use.

Its 6.52-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The Oppo A15s will include 4GB of RAM for high-end performance.

The handset’s SoC and RAM guarantee quick execution. Oppo Sharp A15s can save lots of data for later use.

The device has 64 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot for 256 gigabytes of additional storage.

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999