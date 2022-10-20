Advertisement
Oppo A15s price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Oppo A15s price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A15s

  • The Oppo A15s will be available on the market.
  • The Oppo A15s will include 4GB of RAM for high-end performance.
  • The phone has a 6.52 inches screen.
The Oppo A15s will be available on the market. This smartphone is powered by a device that runs on Android 10.0.

The 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Oppo A15s will make it easier to use.

Its 6.52-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The Oppo A15s will include 4GB of RAM for high-end performance.

The handset’s SoC and RAM guarantee quick execution. Oppo Sharp A15s can save lots of data for later use.

The device has 64 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot for 256 gigabytes of additional storage.

Oppo A15s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999

Oppo A15s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Fancy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
