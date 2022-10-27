Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Oppo A16 smartphone is currently available in the market, 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels is included on the Oppo A16.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The Helio G35 chip within the phone powers it.

There are three sensors: a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor.

LED blinks in the square cutout. The phone’s fingerprint reader is located on the back of the device. front-facing camera with 5MP.

Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A16 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Oppo A16 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75. 6 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Pearl Blue, Space Silver, Crystal Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

