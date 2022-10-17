Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo is making smart technology called A16e. The Chinese company that makes smartphones is getting ready to show off a new phone in its A-series.
The phone will be called the Oppo A16e, and it will cost around the middle of the range. The phone will run on the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.
The Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A16e runs at 2.0 GHz.
This new smartphone has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
