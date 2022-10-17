Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A16e will run on the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

Oppo is making smart technology called A16e. The Chinese company that makes smartphones is getting ready to show off a new phone in its A-series.

The phone will be called the Oppo A16e, and it will cost around the middle of the range. The phone will run on the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A16e runs at 2.0 GHz.

This new smartphone has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A16e full specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 60Hz, 480 nits (Typical) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame , Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

