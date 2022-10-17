Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A16e

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A16e will run on the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.
  • The phone has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.

Oppo is making smart technology called A16e. The Chinese company that makes smartphones is getting ready to show off a new phone in its A-series.

Advertisement

The phone will be called the Oppo A16e, and it will cost around the middle of the range. The phone will run on the MediaTek Helio P22, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A16e runs at 2.0 GHz.

This new smartphone has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is 6.52-inches wide and has a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel screen.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Oppo A16e full specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V23 will be a phone in the middle of the...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story