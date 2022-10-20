Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17

Advertisement
  • The new Oppo A17 has a 6.56-inches screen.
  • The phone will be run by the Mediatek Helio G35.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
    • Advertisement
The new Oppo A17 will soon be available. The Mediatek Helio G35, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will run the phone.
Advertisement

The processor in the Oppo A17 has an octa-core. This new phone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

Also Read

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo A54 will have an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor on the...

The battery in the phone can hold 5,000 mAh.

Advertisement

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo A17 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Lake Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ChatGPT bot Clears US law school exam
ChatGPT bot Clears US law school exam
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story