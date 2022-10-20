Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & specs

The processor in the Oppo A17 has an octa-core. This new phone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

Also Read Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specs The Oppo A54 will have an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor on the...

The battery in the phone can hold 5,000 mAh.