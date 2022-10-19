Advertisement
Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A17K

  • The Oppo A17K smartphone will be available soon.
  • A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chip will be in the phone.
  • The device has a 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Oppo A17K smartphone will be available soon. The smartphone company, Oppo, is working on a new A-series device.

The Oppo A17K will be a cheap phone that will be the new one. A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chip will be in the phone when it comes out.

The Oppo A17K has an Octa-Core chipset that runs at 2.3 GHz and will work well.

The PowerVR GE8320 GPU is in it. The IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen will be on the Oppo A17K.

The device has a 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17K price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17K specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
