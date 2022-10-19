Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A17K smartphone will be available soon.

The Oppo A17K smartphone will be available soon. The smartphone company, Oppo, is working on a new A-series device.

The Oppo A17K will be a cheap phone that will be the new one. A MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chip will be in the phone when it comes out.

The Oppo A17K has an Octa-Core chipset that runs at 2.3 GHz and will work well.

The PowerVR GE8320 GPU is in it. The IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen will be on the Oppo A17K.

The device has a 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17K price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/- Oppo A17K specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Battery charging 10W