  Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Oppo A31

  • The Oppo A31 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen and 4 gigabytes of RAM.
  • The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor.

The Oppo A31 will be available on the market. The mobile device is powered by a new Oppo A31 Mediatek Helio P35 processor.

The 4 gigabytes of RAM will help the Oppo A31’s chipset. The RAM and chipset of the phone will be there to make sure that it can do things very quickly.

The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the Oppo A31 are enough to hold a lot of information.

The resolution of the device’s 6.5-inch LCD screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Oppo A31 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursFantasy White, Mystery Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

Also Read

Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs

The Huawei Y7 is a current, inexpensive, high-quality device. All angles of...

