Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs
The Huawei Y7 is a current, inexpensive, high-quality device. All angles of...
The Oppo A31 will be available on the market. The mobile device is powered by a new Oppo A31 Mediatek Helio P35 processor.
The 4 gigabytes of RAM will help the Oppo A31’s chipset. The RAM and chipset of the phone will be there to make sure that it can do things very quickly.
The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the Oppo A31 are enough to hold a lot of information.
The resolution of the device’s 6.5-inch LCD screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Oppo A31 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Fantasy White, Mystery Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
