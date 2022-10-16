Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and features.

In Pakistan, OPPO will launch the A33 2020 at a competitive pricing. It runs Android 10.0 and has a metal frame with glass on the front and rear. Snapdragon 460 powers the Oppo A33 2020. Oppo’s A33 2020 will be a reasonably priced phone because it has a mid-range chipset.

For smooth operation of all smartphone functionalities, 3 megabytes of RAM is sufficient.

Advertisement

The Oppo A33 2020 will have 32GB of storage. This is plenty storage for a smartphone of this kind. The Oppo A33 2020 will have a specific slot designated for storage expansion.

The smartphone’s triple 13+2+2 megapixel lens is on the back. The Oppo 2020 has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo A33’s 2020 front and back cameras have a number of new features. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The 6.5-inch screen features a 720 x 1520 pixel resolution.

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999.

Oppo A33 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMoonlight Black, Mint Cream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Oppo will unveil the Reno 9 pro plus with reasonable price in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in india expected on 25, January
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in india expected on 25, January
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 expected to have dual eSIM support
Google Pixel 7 expected to have dual eSIM support
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story