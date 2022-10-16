Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan and features.

In Pakistan, OPPO will launch the A33 2020 at a competitive pricing. It runs Android 10.0 and has a metal frame with glass on the front and rear. Snapdragon 460 powers the Oppo A33 2020. Oppo’s A33 2020 will be a reasonably priced phone because it has a mid-range chipset.

For smooth operation of all smartphone functionalities, 3 megabytes of RAM is sufficient.

The Oppo A33 2020 will have 32GB of storage. This is plenty storage for a smartphone of this kind. The Oppo A33 2020 will have a specific slot designated for storage expansion.

The smartphone’s triple 13+2+2 megapixel lens is on the back. The Oppo 2020 has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo A33’s 2020 front and back cameras have a number of new features. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The 6.5-inch screen features a 720 x 1520 pixel resolution.

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999.

Oppo A33 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Moonlight Black, Mint Cream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

