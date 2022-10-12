Oppo A33 price in Pakistan with 32GB of storage

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OPPO released A33 2020 with fair price in Pakistan. It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0. Oppo A33 2020 uses Snapdragon 460. It’s a mid-range processor, therefore Oppo’s A33 2020 will be an affordable phone. 3 megabytes of RAM is enough to run all smartphone functions smoothly.
Oppo A33 2020 will have 32GB of storage. This is enough storage for such a smartphone. Oppo’s A33 2020 will have a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s storage. The smartphone’s rear has a 13+2+2 megapixel Triple lens. Oppo 2020 includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Both the front and back cameras of the Oppo A33’s 2020 have several new features. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Oppo A33 2020 is an affordable phone. The phone’s specs appear good. A33 2020 will be a Samsung rival.
The Oppo A33 2020 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Moonlight Black, Mint Cream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
