Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo’s A52 is another attractive smartphone with intriguing features. Snapdragon 665, a top chipset, will power it. The Oppo A52 has a global mid-range smartphone chipset. Oppo’s A52’s strong 8-gigabyte RAM ensures high-end performance. Smartphone chipsets and RAM speed up execution. The Oppo A52 will save plenty of data for future usage. The Oppo Sharp A52 has 128 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot for 256 gigabytes additional. The smartphone has four back cameras. The phone will have a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A52 pricing in Pakistan is well-considered. Both other lenses will feature 2 megapixels. A52’s 16-megapixel selfie camera. So you’ll enjoy great selfies and HD video calls. The 6.5-inch screen offers full HD and 1080 x 2340 pixels. A52 has 5000 mAh battery. The battery is low—it must have 4000 mah since most smartphones like A52 have high batteries. Fingerprint readers identify illegal users on the back. Oppo’s A52 will be your smartphone of choice if you’re looking. Samsung always makes great smartphones with killer features. Try the upcoming Oppo A52 at a great price in Pakistan.

Oppo A52 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.1 Dimensions 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight 192 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Twilight Black, Stream White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP , f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price Price in Rs: 34,999 Price in USD: $261

