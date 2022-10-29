Advertisement
Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo’s A52 is another attractive smartphone with intriguing features. Snapdragon 665, a top chipset, will power it. The Oppo A52 has a global mid-range smartphone chipset. Oppo’s A52’s strong 8-gigabyte RAM ensures high-end performance. Smartphone chipsets and RAM speed up execution. The Oppo A52 will save plenty of data for future usage. The Oppo Sharp A52 has 128 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot for 256 gigabytes additional. The smartphone has four back cameras. The phone will have a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A52 pricing in Pakistan is well-considered. Both other lenses will feature 2 megapixels. A52’s 16-megapixel selfie camera. So you’ll enjoy great selfies and HD video calls. The 6.5-inch screen offers full HD and 1080 x 2340 pixels. A52 has 5000 mAh battery. The battery is low—it must have 4000 mah since most smartphones like A52 have high batteries. Fingerprint readers identify illegal users on the back. Oppo’s A52 will be your smartphone of choice if you’re looking. Samsung always makes great smartphones with killer features. Try the upcoming Oppo A52 at a great price in Pakistan.

Oppo A52 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.1
Dimensions162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight192 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTwilight Black, Stream White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price

Price in Rs: 34,999    Price in USD: $261

Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

