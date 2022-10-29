Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo A52 Price in Pakistan and Features. Oppo A52 is currently available...
Oppo’s A52 is another attractive smartphone with intriguing features. Snapdragon 665, a top chipset, will power it. The Oppo A52 has a global mid-range smartphone chipset. Oppo’s A52’s strong 8-gigabyte RAM ensures high-end performance. Smartphone chipsets and RAM speed up execution. The Oppo A52 will save plenty of data for future usage. The Oppo Sharp A52 has 128 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot for 256 gigabytes additional. The smartphone has four back cameras. The phone will have a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A52 pricing in Pakistan is well-considered. Both other lenses will feature 2 megapixels. A52’s 16-megapixel selfie camera. So you’ll enjoy great selfies and HD video calls. The 6.5-inch screen offers full HD and 1080 x 2340 pixels. A52 has 5000 mAh battery. The battery is low—it must have 4000 mah since most smartphones like A52 have high batteries. Fingerprint readers identify illegal users on the back. Oppo’s A52 will be your smartphone of choice if you’re looking. Samsung always makes great smartphones with killer features. Try the upcoming Oppo A52 at a great price in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Twilight Black, Stream White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: 34,999 Price in USD: $261
