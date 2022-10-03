Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A54 will be powered by an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor on an A54 chipset.

The Mediatek Helio P35 chipset is what makes the phone work.

The phone will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Advertisement

The Oppo A54 smartphone will soon be available for purchase. The upcoming smartphone from Oppo will be powered by an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor on an A54 chipset.

This chipset will make the phone run very well, which will make it a popular choice among customers.

The Mediatek Helio P35 chipset is what makes the phone work. The Oppo A54 phone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen.

The phone will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

The LCD screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can play Full HD videos.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo A54 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Oppo A54 Specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Crystal Black, Starry Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Realme C35 price in Pakistan & full specs The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen and runs an octa-core processor....