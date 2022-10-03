Advertisement
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & features

  • The Oppo A54 will be powered by an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor on an A54 chipset.
  • The Mediatek Helio P35 chipset is what makes the phone work.
  • The phone will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.
The Oppo A54 smartphone will soon be available for purchase. The upcoming smartphone from Oppo will be powered by an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor on an A54 chipset.

This chipset will make the phone run very well, which will make it a popular choice among customers.

The Mediatek Helio P35 chipset is what makes the phone work. The Oppo A54 phone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen.

The phone will be powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

The LCD screen is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can play Full HD videos.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Oppo A54 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCrystal Black, Starry Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

