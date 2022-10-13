Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Oppo A54

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A54 smartphone will have an A54 chipset with an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.
  • The phone will run very well because of the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset.
  • The IPS LCD capacitive touch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Advertisement

The Oppo A54 smartphone will soon be available on the market. The smartphone from Oppo will have an A54 chipset with an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

Also read: Rs 750 Prize bond draw: date and venue?

The phone will run very well because of this chipset, which will make it a popular choice among customers.

The phone works because of the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset. The IPS LCD capacitive touch screen will be on the Oppo A54 phone.

A battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh will power the phone.

The LCD screen is 6.51 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can play videos in Full HD.

Advertisement

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Oppo A54 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCrystal Black, Starry Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & features

Vivo's smart technology Y15C will be available on the market. The smartphone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story