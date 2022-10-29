Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A57

  • The Oppo A57 is available on the market.
  • The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Oppo A57 is available on the market. The new Oppo A57’s Octa-Core processor gives this chipset more power.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35, which is one of the newest chipsets on the market. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The screen on the Oppo A57 is 6.56 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612.

There are two cameras on the back of this phone. The main sensor will have 13 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will have 2 megapixels.

It only has one 8-megapixel camera, but the A57 selfie shooter will change your life. Android 12 is the newest operating system, and it is on the new A57.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A57 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
