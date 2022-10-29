Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo A57 is available on the market.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Oppo A57's Octa-Core processor gives this chipset more power.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35, which is one of the newest chipsets on the market.

The screen on the Oppo A57 is 6.56 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612.

There are two cameras on the back of this phone. The main sensor will have 13 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will have 2 megapixels.

It only has one 8-megapixel camera, but the A57 selfie shooter will change your life. Android 12 is the newest operating system, and it is on the new A57.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A57 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised) Advertisement