Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo F17 Pro has the most up-to-date MediaTek Helio P95 SoC....
The Oppo A57 is available on the market. The new Oppo A57’s Octa-Core processor gives this chipset more power.
The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35, which is one of the newest chipsets on the market. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
The screen on the Oppo A57 is 6.56 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612.
There are two cameras on the back of this phone. The main sensor will have 13 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will have 2 megapixels.
It only has one 8-megapixel camera, but the A57 selfie shooter will change your life. Android 12 is the newest operating system, and it is on the new A57.
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.