Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A76 5G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A76 5G price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A76 5G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A76

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A76 has a 6.56 inches screen.
  • The phone has an Octa-Core processor that works at 2.4 GHz and a powerful Adreno 610 GPU.
  • The battery in the phone will be able to hold 5,000 mAh.
Advertisement

Smart technology like the Oppo A76 will soon be on the market. A new A-series phone is being made by Oppo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will be at the heart of the next phone. This is a powerful chipset that you can find in high-end smartphones.

The Oppo A76 will be able to do great things with this processor.

This phone has an Octa-Core processor that works at 2.4 GHz. A powerful Adreno 610 GPU is also included.

The Oppo A76’s screen will be 6.56 inches and have a full HD resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 9 pro plus will be available soon. The Oppo Reno...

Advertisement

The battery in the phone will be able to hold 5,000 mAh.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo A76 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and Specs
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Specifications
US and EU to initiate first-of-its-kind AI agreement
US and EU to initiate first-of-its-kind AI agreement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story