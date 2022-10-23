Oppo A76 5G price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A76 has a 6.56 inches screen.

Smart technology like the Oppo A76 will soon be on the market. A new A-series phone is being made by Oppo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will be at the heart of the next phone. This is a powerful chipset that you can find in high-end smartphones.

The Oppo A76 will be able to do great things with this processor.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Advertisement Oppo A76 specs BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Black, Glowing Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W