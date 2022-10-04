Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market.

Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The company’s A-series smartphones will be affordable.

Oppo A77s will be the name of the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.

A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor is inside the new phone that will be coming out soon.

This new Oppo A77s boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Oppo’s A77s boasts dual cameras. The smartphone’s main sensor will have 50 and 2 megapixels.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Oppo A77s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Sky Blue, Starry Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO , QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54, dust and water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)

