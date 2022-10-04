Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The company’s A-series smartphones will be affordable.
Oppo A77s will be the name of the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.
A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor is inside the new phone that will be coming out soon.
This new Oppo A77s boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Oppo’s A77s boasts dual cameras. The smartphone’s main sensor will have 50 and 2 megapixels.
The Oppo A77s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Sky Blue, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54, dust and water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)
