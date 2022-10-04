Advertisement
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A77s

  • Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market.
  • The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.
  • It boasts a 6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels.
Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The company’s A-series smartphones will be affordable.

Oppo A77s will be the name of the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.

A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor is inside the new phone that will be coming out soon.

This new Oppo A77s boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Oppo’s A77s boasts dual cameras. The smartphone’s main sensor will have 50 and 2 megapixels.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Oppo A77s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSky Blue, Starry Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54, dust and water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo V23e has an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen The smartphone...

