  • Oppo A9 price in Pakistan with high-quality RAM
Oppo A9 price in Pakistan with high-quality RAM

  • Oppo A9 2020 will hit the market with a quad-camera configuration.
  • The phone will have a 6.53-inch screen with full HD+ resolution.
  • It will run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and has 8GB of RAM and a huge 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo released A9 2020 with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo A9 2020 will hit the market next year with a quad-camera configuration. The smartphone would include a powerful chipset, high-quality RAM, and a huge battery, according to leaked information.

Oppo’s A9 2020 will have a 6.53-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. The new Oppo A9 2020’s Snapdragon 665 chipset will provide seamless processing. The new Oppo A9 2020 will have 8GB of RAM, which will help with execution.

The next phone will have 128GB of storage. MicroSD cards can be used to expand the Oppo 2020’s internal capacity. The 16-megapixel front camera is in a water-drop notch. Oppo A9’s 2020 back has four cameras.

The phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel third and fourth sensors. Oppo A9 2020 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. The 5000 mAh battery has a huge capacity. The A9 2020 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Samsung plans to release budget smartphones.

Oppo A9 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A9 2020 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo A9 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIColorOS 6
Dimensions163.6 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMarine Green, Space Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, (telephoto), AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, f/1.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear Mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Reverse charging

