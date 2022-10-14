Oppo A9 price in Pakistan with high-quality RAM

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with battery is 5000 mAh
Oppo released A9 2020 with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo A9 2020 will hit the market next year with a quad-camera configuration. The smartphone would include a powerful chipset, high-quality RAM, and a huge battery, according to leaked information.
Oppo’s A9 2020 will have a 6.53-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. The new Oppo A9 2020’s Snapdragon 665 chipset will provide seamless processing. The new Oppo A9 2020 will have 8GB of RAM, which will help with execution.
The next phone will have 128GB of storage. MicroSD cards can be used to expand the Oppo 2020’s internal capacity. The 16-megapixel front camera is in a water-drop notch. Oppo A9’s 2020 back has four cameras.
The phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel third and fourth sensors. Oppo A9 2020 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. The 5000 mAh battery has a huge capacity. The A9 2020 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for security.
The Oppo A9 2020 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|ColorOS 6
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Marine Green, Space Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, (telephoto), AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear Mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Reverse charging
