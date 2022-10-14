Oppo A9 price in Pakistan with high-quality RAM

Oppo A9 2020 will hit the market with a quad-camera configuration.

The phone will have a 6.53-inch screen with full HD+ resolution.

It will run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and has 8GB of RAM and a huge 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo released A9 2020 with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo A9 2020 will hit the market next year with a quad-camera configuration. The smartphone would include a powerful chipset, high-quality RAM, and a huge battery, according to leaked information.

Oppo’s A9 2020 will have a 6.53-inch screen with full HD+ resolution. The new Oppo A9 2020’s Snapdragon 665 chipset will provide seamless processing. The new Oppo A9 2020 will have 8GB of RAM, which will help with execution.

The next phone will have 128GB of storage. MicroSD cards can be used to expand the Oppo 2020’s internal capacity. The 16-megapixel front camera is in a water-drop notch. Oppo A9’s 2020 back has four cameras.

The phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel third and fourth sensors. Oppo A9 2020 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. The 5000 mAh battery has a huge capacity. The A9 2020 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Samsung plans to release budget smartphones.

Oppo A9 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A9 2020 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo A9 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI ColorOS 6 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Marine Green, Space Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, (telephoto), AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/1.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear Mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Reverse charging

