Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A96

Advertisement
  • Oppo will release a new A-series smartphone.
  • The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.
  • The Oppo A96 has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
Advertisement

The A96 will be put on the market by Oppo. Oppo will make a new smartphone in the A-series line.

The company’s next smartphone will be a mid-range one that will be sold in China soon. The new phone will be called the Oppo A96.

The next phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

This chipset is powerful and can handle all the features of high-end smartphones in a stylish way.

The Oppo A96 has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Also Read

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end phone with a big screen...

Advertisement

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A96 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, sunset Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story