Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

With a weight of 172 grammes, the Oppo F15 won’t feel like a heavy object in your pocket.

Dual SIM cards can be used. The gadget is powered by the Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 CPU. The Oppo F15’s characteristics are supported by this mid-range chipset in full.

The RAM is matched with the chipset at eight gigabytes. The processing speed is accelerated by this premium RAM.

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 29,999.

Oppo F15 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLightening Black, Unicorn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesCorning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

