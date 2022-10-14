Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line smartphone that can handle high-end specs....
With a weight of 172 grammes, the Oppo F15 won’t feel like a heavy object in your pocket.
Dual SIM cards can be used. The gadget is powered by the Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 CPU. The Oppo F15’s characteristics are supported by this mid-range chipset in full.
The RAM is matched with the chipset at eight gigabytes. The processing speed is accelerated by this premium RAM.
Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 29,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lightening Black, Unicorn White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.