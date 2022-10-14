Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

With a weight of 172 grammes, the Oppo F15 won’t feel like a heavy object in your pocket.

Dual SIM cards can be used. The gadget is powered by the Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 CPU. The Oppo F15’s characteristics are supported by this mid-range chipset in full.

Advertisement

The RAM is matched with the chipset at eight gigabytes. The processing speed is accelerated by this premium RAM.

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 29,999.

Oppo F15 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lightening Black, Unicorn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

Also Read Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications Oppo Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line smartphone that can handle high-end specs....