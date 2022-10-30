Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Oppo F17 is currently available in the market, it’s Snapdragon 662 processor powers Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2. It sports a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, a 6.44′′ FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen, and a notch for the 16MP front camera.

On the back, a square is formed by a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP mono cameras.

Advertisement

The 4,015 mAh battery within the 7.45mm-thick Oppo F17 supports 30W quick charging.

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo F17 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo a16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo a16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo a16 Price in Pakistan and features. The 6.5-inch Oppo A16 smartphone,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story