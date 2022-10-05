Oppo F17 price Pakistan & with high-quality specs

It will have a quad-camera configuration like its predecessor.

The phone has a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM

The phone price is reasonable in Pakistan.

Oppo revealed F17 with affordable price in Pakistan. Oppo F17 will be similar to F15. Let’s look at the phone’s specs. Oppo’s F17 is a cheap phone with high-quality specs. The phone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.

This chipset will give the Oppo F17 high-end performance. The phone’s SoC is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.

No worries about secure data storage space. Oppo’s F17 will have a dedicated slot to expand storage space. This feature is optional and up to the user.

F17’s forthcoming smartphone will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box to support the latest smart tech capabilities. It will have a quad-camera configuration like its predecessor.

F17’s main sensor is 16 megapixels. 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. Oppo’s F17 has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Oppo F17 gives Samsung another challenger and users another alternative.

Oppo F17 price Pakistan

The Oppo F17 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo F17 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

