Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The phone’s screen is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

This device has 6GB of RAM and an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The battery on the Oppo F19 is 5000mAh, and it runs on Android 11.

The Oppo F19 phone is now available for purchase. The Oppo F19 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The new Oppo F19 Pro will have a new generation of capacitive touchscreen AMOLED displays. This device has 6GB of RAM.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Prism Black, Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits ( peak ) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min ( advertised ), SuperVOOC 2.0 Advertisement

