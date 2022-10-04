Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The Oppo F19 Pro boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor within the phone to make it extremely quick, and it has a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Chipset to give it extra power. Under the hood of this Oppo F19 Pro is a GPU by the name of PowerVR GM9446. The device’s large screen is 6.43 inches and offers a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels to the user.

The Oppo F19 Pro’s have the newest AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, which is renowned for producing excellent results. This phone has an enormous 8 GB RAM capacity. The Oppo F19 Pro’s chipset and RAM size demonstrate that the user can quickly complete tasks on the phone. The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to store a significant amount of material for later use.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides protection for the Oppo Pro. The gadget features a quad camera system. The smartphone has a 48 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The Oppo F19 Pro has an LED floodlight to help the main sensor take pictures. The phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

This smartphone has a sensor installed on the back to guard against data loss. The Oppo F19 Pro’s 4310 mAh battery allows for all-day use by the user. There is also quick battery charging.

Oppo F19 Pro in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Advertisement

Oppo F19 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W

Also Read Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The...