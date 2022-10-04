Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs
Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The...
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.
The Oppo F19 Pro boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor within the phone to make it extremely quick, and it has a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Chipset to give it extra power. Under the hood of this Oppo F19 Pro is a GPU by the name of PowerVR GM9446. The device’s large screen is 6.43 inches and offers a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels to the user.
The Oppo F19 Pro’s have the newest AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, which is renowned for producing excellent results. This phone has an enormous 8 GB RAM capacity. The Oppo F19 Pro’s chipset and RAM size demonstrate that the user can quickly complete tasks on the phone. The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to store a significant amount of material for later use.
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides protection for the Oppo Pro. The gadget features a quad camera system. The smartphone has a 48 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The Oppo F19 Pro has an LED floodlight to help the main sensor take pictures. The phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera.
This smartphone has a sensor installed on the back to guard against data loss. The Oppo F19 Pro’s 4310 mAh battery allows for all-day use by the user. There is also quick battery charging.
The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.