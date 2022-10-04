Advertisement
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
  • Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo F19 Pro boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor within the phone to make it extremely quick, and it has a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Chipset to give it extra power. Under the hood of this Oppo F19 Pro is a GPU by the name of PowerVR GM9446. The device’s large screen is 6.43 inches and offers a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels to the user.

The Oppo F19 Pro’s have the newest AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, which is renowned for producing excellent results. This phone has an enormous 8 GB RAM capacity. The Oppo F19 Pro’s chipset and RAM size demonstrate that the user can quickly complete tasks on the phone. The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to store a significant amount of material for later use.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides protection for the Oppo Pro. The gadget features a quad camera system. The smartphone has a 48 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The Oppo F19 Pro has an LED floodlight to help the main sensor take pictures. The phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

This smartphone has a sensor installed on the back to guard against data loss. The Oppo F19 Pro’s 4310 mAh battery allows for all-day use by the user. There is also quick battery charging.

Oppo F19 Pro in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo F19 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFluid Black, Fantastic Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W

