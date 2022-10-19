Advertisement
Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21

  • The Oppo F21 smartphone will be available on the market.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
  • The processor in the Oppo F21 has an octa-core and runs at 2.2 GHz.
The Oppo F21 smartphone will be available on the market. The phone will be run by the Mediatek Helio chipset, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The processor in the Oppo F21 has an octa-core and runs at 2.2 GHz.The smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

This phone has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that measures 6.5 inches and has a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999.

Oppo F21 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging

