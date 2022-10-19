Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  • The Oppo F21 pro is expected to launch soon.
  • The Oppo F21 Pro will launch with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
  • The Oppo F21 Pro is expected to be backed up with a 4500 mAh battery.
Oppo will shortly release the F21 Pro, a new smartphone in the Pakistani market, The phone will have strong specifications to give end users what they want.

The device’s 6.43-inch AMOLED display screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a full HD+ display. The Oppo F21 Pro has a fingerprint reader built into the screen, which makes it a safe device to use.

The device’s processor is a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G. (6 nm). The Oppo F21 Pro’s strong chipset is the same one used in the majority of high-end smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough to significantly speed up the phone, and the phone will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage.

We can therefore guess from the chipset, storage, and RAM size that it will be a high-end smartphone.

Oppo’s F21 Pro has a quad-camera system on the back. The microscope lens will have a resolution of 2 megapixels and the primary camera sensor will have a resolution of 64 megapixels. The selfie camera has a single lens and can capture images at a resolution of 32 megapixels.

The smartphone’s 4500 mAh battery will give tough competition for upcoming Samsung smartphones.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

Oppo F21 Pro complete specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y33s will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB...

 

