Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo will shortly release the F21 Pro, a new smartphone in the Pakistani market, The phone will have strong specifications to give end users what they want.
The device’s 6.43-inch AMOLED display screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a full HD+ display. The Oppo F21 Pro has a fingerprint reader built into the screen, which makes it a safe device to use.
The device’s processor is a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G. (6 nm). The Oppo F21 Pro’s strong chipset is the same one used in the majority of high-end smartphones.
The upcoming smartphone will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough to significantly speed up the phone, and the phone will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage.
We can therefore guess from the chipset, storage, and RAM size that it will be a high-end smartphone.
Oppo’s F21 Pro has a quad-camera system on the back. The microscope lens will have a resolution of 2 megapixels and the primary camera sensor will have a resolution of 64 megapixels. The selfie camera has a single lens and can capture images at a resolution of 32 megapixels.
The smartphone’s 4500 mAh battery will give tough competition for upcoming Samsung smartphones.
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
