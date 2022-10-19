Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

The Oppo F21 pro is expected to launch soon.

The Oppo F21 Pro will launch with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Oppo F21 Pro is expected to be backed up with a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo will shortly release the F21 Pro, a new smartphone in the Pakistani market, The phone will have strong specifications to give end users what they want.

The device’s 6.43-inch AMOLED display screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a full HD+ display. The Oppo F21 Pro has a fingerprint reader built into the screen, which makes it a safe device to use.

The device’s processor is a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G. (6 nm). The Oppo F21 Pro’s strong chipset is the same one used in the majority of high-end smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough to significantly speed up the phone, and the phone will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage.

We can therefore guess from the chipset, storage, and RAM size that it will be a high-end smartphone.

Oppo’s F21 Pro has a quad-camera system on the back. The microscope lens will have a resolution of 2 megapixels and the primary camera sensor will have a resolution of 64 megapixels. The selfie camera has a single lens and can capture images at a resolution of 32 megapixels.

The smartphone’s 4500 mAh battery will give tough competition for upcoming Samsung smartphones.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

Oppo F21 Pro complete specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

