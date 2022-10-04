Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end smartphone with a powerful processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage.

It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The Oppo F21 Pro is now available for purchase. The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chip will power the phone. (6 nm).

The Oppo F21 Pro has a strong processor that is used in many high-end phones.

The phone will run faster because it has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

This is a high-end smartphone, as shown by the CPU and RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo F21 Pro has four cameras on the back.

The AMOLED screen is 6.43 inches wide and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo F21 Pro specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

