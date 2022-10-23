Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring
Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring

Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring

Articles
Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring

Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring

  • The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature not one, not two, but three cameras in its rear.
  • There will be 48 megapixels worth of main lens.
  • The phone would feature a digital zoom of 60x.
The Find X2 Pro that Oppo eleasee the Find X2 line with fair price in Pakistan. Those who prefer premium smartphone brands will want to get their hands on the upcoming Oppo Find X2 Pro because of its eye-catching design and great specifications.

The device will use one of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market. As a result, the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s Snapdragon 865 chipset will allow for lightning-fast processing speeds. Supporting the chipset is 12 GB of high-performance RAM.

With the Oppo Find X2’s 512 GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of room to store and manage massive quantities of information. The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature not one, not two, but three cameras in its rear.

There will be 48 megapixels worth of main lens. There’s still more of the lens to be unveiled. On the other hand, the Oppo X2 Pro’s camera setup is practically flawless. According to the most recent rumours, the phone would feature a digital zoom of 60x, which is significantly better than the 10x magnification debuted with the Reno series.

The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, housed in a punch-hole display measuring in at 6.8 inches. The AMOLED display will offer a resolution of full HD+ to the user.

The enormous battery found in the Find X2 Pro measures in at 4260 mAh, more than enough to operate the smartphone. The new X2 Pro includes a fingerprint reader, which can be found embedded in the screen for added protection. It would appear that Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are eager to release their ideal products.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan

 The price of Oppo Find X2 Pro in Pakistan is Rs.105,319/-

Oppo Find X2 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.1
Dimensions165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight207 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack (Ceramic), Orange (Leather)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3168 Pixels (~519 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10, DCI-P3 100%, 120Hz 240Hz touch-sensing, 800 nits max brightness, 0.8 JNCD color accuracy
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Periscope + 13 MP, f/3.0, 129mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS; HDR)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/2.8″, HDR, video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), cerramic back or leather back, aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4260 mAh
– Fast battery charging 65W: 100% in 38min (SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge), USB Power Delivery

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specification
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specification

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is likely to be...

