Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring

Those who prefer premium smartphone brands will want to get their hands on the upcoming Oppo Find X2 Pro because of its eye-catching design and great specifications.

The device will use one of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market. As a result, the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s Snapdragon 865 chipset will allow for lightning-fast processing speeds. Supporting the chipset is 12 GB of high-performance RAM.

With the Oppo Find X2’s 512 GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of room to store and manage massive quantities of information. The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature not one, not two, but three cameras in its rear.

There will be 48 megapixels worth of main lens. There’s still more of the lens to be unveiled. On the other hand, the Oppo X2 Pro’s camera setup is practically flawless. According to the most recent rumours, the phone would feature a digital zoom of 60x, which is significantly better than the 10x magnification debuted with the Reno series.

The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, housed in a punch-hole display measuring in at 6.8 inches. The AMOLED display will offer a resolution of full HD+ to the user.

The enormous battery found in the Find X2 Pro measures in at 4260 mAh, more than enough to operate the smartphone. The new X2 Pro includes a fingerprint reader, which can be found embedded in the screen for added protection. It would appear that Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are eager to release their ideal products.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan

The price of Oppo Find X2 Pro in Pakistan is Rs.105,319/-

Oppo Find X2 Pro specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.1 Dimensions 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 207 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black (Ceramic), Orange (Leather) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 Pixels (~519 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10, DCI-P3 100%, 120Hz 240Hz touch-sensing, 800 nits max brightness, 0.8 JNCD color accuracy Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Periscope + 13 MP, f/3.0, 129mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS; HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/2.8″, HDR, video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), cerramic back or leather back, aluminum frame , Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4260 mAh – Fast battery charging 65W: 100% in 38min (SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge), USB Power Delivery

