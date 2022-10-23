Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specification
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is likely to be...
The Find X2 Pro that Oppo eleasee the Find X2 line with fair price in Pakistan. Those who prefer premium smartphone brands will want to get their hands on the upcoming Oppo Find X2 Pro because of its eye-catching design and great specifications.
The device will use one of the newest smartphone chipsets on the market. As a result, the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s Snapdragon 865 chipset will allow for lightning-fast processing speeds. Supporting the chipset is 12 GB of high-performance RAM.
With the Oppo Find X2’s 512 GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of room to store and manage massive quantities of information. The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature not one, not two, but three cameras in its rear.
There will be 48 megapixels worth of main lens. There’s still more of the lens to be unveiled. On the other hand, the Oppo X2 Pro’s camera setup is practically flawless. According to the most recent rumours, the phone would feature a digital zoom of 60x, which is significantly better than the 10x magnification debuted with the Reno series.
The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, housed in a punch-hole display measuring in at 6.8 inches. The AMOLED display will offer a resolution of full HD+ to the user.
The enormous battery found in the Find X2 Pro measures in at 4260 mAh, more than enough to operate the smartphone. The new X2 Pro includes a fingerprint reader, which can be found embedded in the screen for added protection. It would appear that Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are eager to release their ideal products.
The price of Oppo Find X2 Pro in Pakistan is Rs.105,319/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black (Ceramic), Orange (Leather)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 Pixels (~519 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10, DCI-P3 100%, 120Hz 240Hz touch-sensing, 800 nits max brightness, 0.8 JNCD color accuracy
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Periscope + 13 MP, f/3.0, 129mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS; HDR)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/2.8″, HDR, video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), cerramic back or leather back, aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4260 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 65W: 100% in 38min (SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge), USB Power Delivery
