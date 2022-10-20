Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo released Reno 2 with fair price in Pakistan. It is With such a strong camera, the Oppo Reno 2 will make even faraway objects feel within reach. Cameras are an area where many of today’s IT companies are hoping to make strides.
Once in a while, we get a glimpse of the camera’s additional functions. Oppo’s Reno 2 features a 20X hybrid zoom and a quad camera on the back. All of the phone’s other features and capabilities are equally impressive.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 Series is the chipset found in the new Oppo Reno 2. As expected of a flagship device, it has 8 GB of RAM. RAM will allow Oppo’s Reno 2 to run its high-end software and hardware.
The phone’s internal memory is also quite large, clocking in at 256 gigabytes. Even while this is plenty of space, the Oppo 2 also includes a dedicated slot for expanding storage by up to 128 GB. Therefore, the smartphone has plenty of space for all of your data.
The Oppo Reno 2’s rear camera configuration includes a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. With the Oppo Reno 2, you’ll have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
It uses a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display to ensure that no unauthorised parties gain access to your information. This new flagship Reno 2 will have a battery capacity of 4000 mAh. Included in the newest version of Android, 9.0, is this feature (Pie). A formidable competitor to market leader Samsung.
The Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan is 70,000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Luminous Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 13MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5″, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps (gyro-EIS); video rec. only with main camera)
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (1080[email protected]), LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 20W (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)
