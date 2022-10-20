Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 2 has a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

It uses a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display to ensure that no unauthorized parties gain access to your information.

Oppo released Reno 2 with fair price in Pakistan.

It is With such a strong camera, the Oppo Reno 2 will make even faraway objects feel within reach. Cameras are an area where many of today's IT companies are hoping to make strides.

Once in a while, we get a glimpse of the camera’s additional functions. Oppo’s Reno 2 features a 20X hybrid zoom and a quad camera on the back. All of the phone’s other features and capabilities are equally impressive.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 Series is the chipset found in the new Oppo Reno 2. As expected of a flagship device, it has 8 GB of RAM. RAM will allow Oppo’s Reno 2 to run its high-end software and hardware.

The phone’s internal memory is also quite large, clocking in at 256 gigabytes. Even while this is plenty of space, the Oppo 2 also includes a dedicated slot for expanding storage by up to 128 GB. Therefore, the smartphone has plenty of space for all of your data.

The Oppo Reno 2’s rear camera configuration includes a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. With the Oppo Reno 2, you’ll have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

This new flagship Reno 2 will have a battery capacity of 4000 mAh. Included in the newest version of Android, 9.0, is this feature (Pie). A formidable competitor to market leader Samsung.

Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan is 70,000/-

Oppo Reno 2 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Luminous Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 13MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5″, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps (gyro-EIS); video rec. only with main camera) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (1080[email protected]), LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 20W (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

