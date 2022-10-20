Advertisement
Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan & features

  • Oppo Reno 2 has a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle shooter.
  • It uses a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display to ensure that no unauthorized parties gain access to your information.
  • Oppo released Reno 2 with fair price in Pakistan.
Oppo released Reno 2 with fair price in Pakistan. It is  With such a strong camera, the Oppo Reno 2 will make even faraway objects feel within reach. Cameras are an area where many of today’s IT companies are hoping to make strides.

Once in a while, we get a glimpse of the camera’s additional functions. Oppo’s Reno 2 features a 20X hybrid zoom and a quad camera on the back. All of the phone’s other features and capabilities are equally impressive.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 Series is the chipset found in the new Oppo Reno 2. As expected of a flagship device, it has 8 GB of RAM. RAM will allow Oppo’s Reno 2 to run its high-end software and hardware.

The phone’s internal memory is also quite large, clocking in at 256 gigabytes. Even while this is plenty of space, the Oppo 2 also includes a dedicated slot for expanding storage by up to 128 GB. Therefore, the smartphone has plenty of space for all of your data.

The Oppo Reno 2’s rear camera configuration includes a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. With the Oppo Reno 2, you’ll have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

It uses a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display to ensure that no unauthorised parties gain access to your information. This new flagship Reno 2 will have a battery capacity of 4000 mAh. Included in the newest version of Android, 9.0, is this feature (Pie). A formidable competitor to market leader Samsung.

Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan is 70,000/-

Oppo Reno 2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions160 x 74.3 x 9.5 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLuminous Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 13MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5″, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps (gyro-EIS); video rec. only with main camera)
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (1080[email protected]), LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

