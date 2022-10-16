Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & ultra-wide lens

Advertisement
  • Oppo launched Reno 4 smartphone with affordable price in Pakistan.
  • The phone has built-in storage of up to 128 gigabytes and 8 gigabytes of RAM.
  • It will be powered by a Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.
Oppo launched Reno 4  smartphone with affordable price in Pakistan . There are two phones in this series. This one is the standard model, and the other is the Pro model. And the series is popular enough that most people are waiting for the next version to come out.

The Oppo Reno 4 also has top-notch specs. The latest and strongest Gorilla Glass 6 protects both the front and back of the phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip will power the phone set.

The Reno 4 chipset in the Oppo phone is a 7 nm chipset that will also support 5G connections. The phone has built-in storage of up to 128 gigabytes, which means that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro version has also been announced.

The phone also has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it easy to do things. The upcoming Reno 4 by Oppo smartphone doesn’t have a way to add more storage space, but the phone’s built-in storage is big enough to hold large files for later use.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor of the Oppo 4 will be 48 megapixels, while the telephoto lens will be 8 megapixels and the ultra-wide lens will be 2 megapixels. Even though the Pro version doesn’t have a depth sensor, this one does.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 4 will have a selfie camera with 32 + 2 megapixels so you can take nice photos and make video calls. The phone’s battery is also very big, giving the Oppo Reno 4 enough time between charges.

It will be powered by a Li-Po 4000 mAh battery that can’t be taken out and will support Fast charging. The screen on the Reno 4 will be 6.43 inches and have the same full HD+ resolution as Samsung products.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

