Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & ultra-wide lens

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specs
The new Oppo F19 phone has a 6.43-inch screen The Oppo F19...
Oppo launched Reno 4 smartphone with affordable price in Pakistan . There are two phones in this series. This one is the standard model, and the other is the Pro model. And the series is popular enough that most people are waiting for the next version to come out.
The Oppo Reno 4 also has top-notch specs. The latest and strongest Gorilla Glass 6 protects both the front and back of the phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip will power the phone set.
The Reno 4 chipset in the Oppo phone is a 7 nm chipset that will also support 5G connections. The phone has built-in storage of up to 128 gigabytes, which means that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro version has also been announced.
The phone also has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it easy to do things. The upcoming Reno 4 by Oppo smartphone doesn’t have a way to add more storage space, but the phone’s built-in storage is big enough to hold large files for later use.
The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor of the Oppo 4 will be 48 megapixels, while the telephoto lens will be 8 megapixels and the ultra-wide lens will be 2 megapixels. Even though the Pro version doesn’t have a depth sensor, this one does.
The upcoming Oppo Reno 4 will have a selfie camera with 32 + 2 megapixels so you can take nice photos and make video calls. The phone’s battery is also very big, giving the Oppo Reno 4 enough time between charges.
It will be powered by a Li-Po 4000 mAh battery that can’t be taken out and will support Fast charging. The screen on the Reno 4 will be 6.43 inches and have the same full HD+ resolution as Samsung products.
The Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.