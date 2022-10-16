Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & ultra-wide lens

Oppo launched Reno 4 smartphone with affordable price in Pakistan.

Oppo launched Reno 4 smartphone with affordable price in Pakistan . There are two phones in this series. This one is the standard model, and the other is the Pro model. And the series is popular enough that most people are waiting for the next version to come out.

The Oppo Reno 4 also has top-notch specs. The latest and strongest Gorilla Glass 6 protects both the front and back of the phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip will power the phone set.

The Reno 4 chipset in the Oppo phone is a 7 nm chipset that will also support 5G connections. The phone has built-in storage of up to 128 gigabytes, which means that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro version has also been announced.

The phone also has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which makes it easy to do things. The upcoming Reno 4 by Oppo smartphone doesn’t have a way to add more storage space, but the phone’s built-in storage is big enough to hold large files for later use.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor of the Oppo 4 will be 48 megapixels, while the telephoto lens will be 8 megapixels and the ultra-wide lens will be 2 megapixels. Even though the Pro version doesn’t have a depth sensor, this one does.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 4 will have a selfie camera with 32 + 2 megapixels so you can take nice photos and make video calls. The phone’s battery is also very big, giving the Oppo Reno 4 enough time between charges.

It will be powered by a Li-Po 4000 mAh battery that can’t be taken out and will support Fast charging. The screen on the Reno 4 will be 6.43 inches and have the same full HD+ resolution as Samsung products.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro -EIS, HDR) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

