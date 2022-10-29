Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme GT Master Edition Reveals Two Versions Coming
Oppo unveiled Reno 5 with affordable price in Pakistan. The brand new 4 series was released not too long ago, and it has some really great features and specs. The upcoming Oppo Reno 5 will also have robust hardware and software.
There are now two additional smartphones in the series, and it appears that this year will be the final year for the introduction of several new smartphones (including Oppo’s Reno 5).
The device will run on the Snapdragon 720G, the most recent mobile processor to hit the market. The memory capacity of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes. Having both a large amount of RAM and a powerful processor means the consumer will enjoy top-tier performance.
The Oppo Reno 5 has 128 GB of built-in storage, so you can easily save media files, apps, and other files to use later. Even while the new Oppo 5 doesn’t have a dedicated slot for expanding its storage, the phone’s native memory is more than adequate for most users’ needs.
The Oppo Reno 5 will feature a quad camera array on its back. The Oppo Reno 5’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, following the standard for modern smartphones; its ultra-wide lens will be 8 megapixels; its telephoto lens will be 2 megapixels; and its depth sensor will also be 2 megapixels.
The Reno 5s have an LED flash mounted on the back for improved low-light performance. Li-Po Non-removable 4310 mAh battery powers the device, and a fingerprint reader embedded into the screen will provide added security in the vein of Samsung products.
The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantasy Silver, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
