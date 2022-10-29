Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo unveiled Reno 5 with affordable price in Pakistan.

The Reno 5 will run on the Snapdragon 720G.

The device will feature a quad camera array on its back. Li-Po Non-removable 4310 mAh battery powers the device.

Oppo unveiled Reno 5 with affordable price in Pakistan. The brand new 4 series was released not too long ago, and it has some really great features and specs. The upcoming Oppo Reno 5 will also have robust hardware and software.

There are now two additional smartphones in the series, and it appears that this year will be the final year for the introduction of several new smartphones (including Oppo’s Reno 5).

The device will run on the Snapdragon 720G, the most recent mobile processor to hit the market. The memory capacity of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes. Having both a large amount of RAM and a powerful processor means the consumer will enjoy top-tier performance.

The Oppo Reno 5 has 128 GB of built-in storage, so you can easily save media files, apps, and other files to use later. Even while the new Oppo 5 doesn’t have a dedicated slot for expanding its storage, the phone’s native memory is more than adequate for most users’ needs.

The Oppo Reno 5 will feature a quad camera array on its back. The Oppo Reno 5’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, following the standard for modern smartphones; its ultra-wide lens will be 8 megapixels; its telephoto lens will be 2 megapixels; and its depth sensor will also be 2 megapixels.

The Reno 5s have an LED flash mounted on the back for improved low-light performance. Li-Po Non-removable 4310 mAh battery powers the device, and a fingerprint reader embedded into the screen will provide added security in the vein of Samsung products.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantasy Silver, Starry Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC

