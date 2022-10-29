Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & special features
  • Oppo unveiled Reno 5 with affordable price in Pakistan.
  • The Reno 5 will run on the Snapdragon 720G.
  • The device will feature a quad camera array on its back. Li-Po Non-removable 4310 mAh battery powers the device.
Oppo unveiled Reno 5 with affordable price in Pakistan. The brand new 4 series was released not too long ago, and it has some really great features and specs. The upcoming Oppo Reno 5 will also have robust hardware and software.

There are now two additional smartphones in the series, and it appears that this year will be the final year for the introduction of several new smartphones (including Oppo’s Reno 5).

The device will run on the Snapdragon 720G, the most recent mobile processor to hit the market. The memory capacity of the Oppo Reno 5 is 8 gigabytes. Having both a large amount of RAM and a powerful processor means the consumer will enjoy top-tier performance.

The Oppo Reno 5 has 128 GB of built-in storage, so you can easily save media files, apps, and other files to use later. Even while the new Oppo 5 doesn’t have a dedicated slot for expanding its storage, the phone’s native memory is more than adequate for most users’ needs.

The Oppo Reno 5 will feature a quad camera array on its back. The Oppo Reno 5’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, following the standard for modern smartphones; its ultra-wide lens will be 8 megapixels; its telephoto lens will be 2 megapixels; and its depth sensor will also be 2 megapixels.

The Reno 5s have an LED flash mounted on the back for improved low-light performance. Li-Po Non-removable 4310 mAh battery powers the device, and a fingerprint reader embedded into the screen will provide added security in the vein of Samsung products.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11
Dimensions159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantasy Silver, Starry Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC

