  Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan with in-display Fingerprint scanner
Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan with in-display Fingerprint scanner

Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan with in-display Fingerprint scanner

Articles
Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan with in-display Fingerprint scanner

Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan with in-display Fingerprint scanner

  Oppo's latest smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery.
  128GB model of the Oppo Reno 6 5G has 8GB of RAM and uses UFS 2.1 for its internal storage.
  The phone comes in Stellar Black, Aurora White, Blue, and Purple.
Oppo has released a Reno 6 5G with affordable price in Pakistan. The MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 chipset and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor provide the Oppo Reno 6 5G exceptional processing capability. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.43 inches and the resolution of the screen is 1080 x 2400 pixels, making it a full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is included in the Oppo Reno 6 5G. The new phone has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There is a price tag of roughly PKR 64,999 attached to an Oppo Reno 6 5G in Pakistan. The phone comes in Stellar Black, Aurora White, Blue, and Purple. The new offering has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel Macro sensor in its back camera system.

The primary camera can capture footage in 4K at 30 frames per second and 1080p at 30/60/120 frames per second.

For stunning self-portraits, use the 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in the front-facing punch hole.

The 128GB model of the Oppo Reno 6 5G has 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB model has 12GB of RAM and uses UFS 2.1 for its internal storage. Unfortunately, there is no built-in support for adding extra storage in the form of a MicroSD card.

Oppo’s latest smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery. Using the 65W rapid charging, you can power up your phone in a matter of minutes.

Given the recent appreciation of the dollar, Oppo mobile phone costs could go up. Learn the current going pricing for Oppo phones here.

The in-display Fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G are just some of the highlights of the Oppo Reno 6 5G. ColorOS 12, based on Android 11, is the operating system it uses.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 5G specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800
3G BandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1x
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – International, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China
5G Bands1, 3, 5, 8, 20, 28, 7, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA – International, 1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – China
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
BODY
Dimensions156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6 mm (6.17 x 2.84 x 0.30 in)
Weight182 g (6.42 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, plastic back
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
Size6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11, ColorOS 11.3
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
Others
  • UFS 2.1
CAMERA
Primary64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60fps
Secondary32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Others
  • Panorama
  • [email protected]
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 65W
MISC
ColorsStellar Black, Aurora, Blue, Purple

Also Read

OPPO Reno6 4G Featuring 44MP Selfie Camera and Snapdragon 720G in its global debut
OPPO Reno6 4G Featuring 44MP Selfie Camera and Snapdragon 720G in its global debut

The latest Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and standard Reno6 5G are yet...

