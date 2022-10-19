Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan with in-display Fingerprint scanner

Oppo’s latest smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery.

128GB model of the Oppo Reno 6 5G has 8GB of RAM and uses UFS 2.1 for its internal storage.

Oppo has released a Reno 6 5G with affordable price in Pakistan. The MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 chipset and the 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor provide the Oppo Reno 6 5G exceptional processing capability. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.43 inches and the resolution of the screen is 1080 x 2400 pixels, making it a full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display.

The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is included in the Oppo Reno 6 5G. The new phone has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There is a price tag of roughly PKR 64,999 attached to an Oppo Reno 6 5G in Pakistan. The phone comes in Stellar Black, Aurora White, Blue, and Purple. The new offering has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel Macro sensor in its back camera system.

The primary camera can capture footage in 4K at 30 frames per second and 1080p at 30/60/120 frames per second.

For stunning self-portraits, use the 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in the front-facing punch hole.

The 128GB model of the Oppo Reno 6 5G has 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB model has 12GB of RAM and uses UFS 2.1 for its internal storage. Unfortunately, there is no built-in support for adding extra storage in the form of a MicroSD card.

Oppo’s latest smartphone is powered by a 4300 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery. Using the 65W rapid charging, you can power up your phone in a matter of minutes.

Given the recent appreciation of the dollar, Oppo mobile phone costs could go up. Learn the current going pricing for Oppo phones here.

The in-display Fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G are just some of the highlights of the Oppo Reno 6 5G. ColorOS 12, based on Android 11, is the operating system it uses.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 5G specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 3G Bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1x 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – International, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China 5G Bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 20, 28, 7, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA – International, 1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – China Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G BODY Dimensions 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6 mm (6.17 x 2.84 x 0.30 in) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, plastic back Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PLATFORM OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.3 Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM Others UFS 2.1 CAMERA Primary 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps Secondary 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Others Advertisement Panorama

[email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum BATTERY Type Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 65W MISC Colors Stellar Black, Aurora, Blue, Purple