Oppo reno 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Oppo reno 6 Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo Reno 6 is available in Pakistani market. Oppo is a well-known smartphone manufacturer with a strong sales history. In Pakistan, many choose to purchase and use Oppo smartphones as their primary phone, and the Oppo Reno 6 is one of them.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, which is the top-of-the-line processor and is based on an 8nm chipset, powers the Reno 6. It is capable of handling high-end performance, including multimedia and gaming, among other things.

Reno 6 has a large 6.4-inch screen with a Full HD 90Hz display and 750 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an Amoled and OLED display, which may give customers a very good viewing experience.

Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan is Rs  64,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 Specification:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora, Stellar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

