Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • A company from China, Oppo, is releasing a new line of smartphones.
  • A chip called Dimensity 8100-Max runs the new device.
  • It has four Cortex-A78 cores and four A55 cores, as well as a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.
Oppo is releasing a new Reno 8 with the name “Pro” added to it. A company from China, Oppo, is releasing a new line of smartphones.

A chip called Dimensity 8100-Max runs the new device. It has four Cortex-A78 cores and four A55 cores, as well as a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the latest Oppo phone has a resolution of 1080*2412px and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The screen on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro works with HDR10+ and is certified by both Netflix and Amazon.

Glazed Green and Glazed Black are the two colours of the phone. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlazed Green, Glazed Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Also Read

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end phone with a big screen...

