Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo has introduced a new Reno 8 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The smartphone’s Octa-Core processor, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and MediaTek’s strong Chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm), allow it to achieve blistering speeds.
This smartphone also features a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for graphics processing. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The latest and greatest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display can be found on the brand new Oppo Reno 8.
Cell phone screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. This Oppo phone, the Reno 8 Pro, will have a massive 12 GB of RAM. The chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to perform tasks on the smartphone in a matter of seconds.
The Oppo 8 Pro has 256 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of information for when you need it. Using the 2 MP lens. This smartphone’s front-facing camera boasts a whopping 32 megapixels, making it ideal for snapping high-quality selfies.
The Reno 8 Pro has a fingerprint reader hidden under the screen to ensure that only authorised users can access its contents. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities will power the gadget. When the next 8 Pro is unveiled, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will have stiff competition.
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glazed Green, Glazed Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
