Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Oppo has introduced a new Reno 8 with the designation “Pro” appended to its name.

This smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be released in the Chinese market.

Advertisement

Oppo has introduced a new Reno 8 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The smartphone’s Octa-Core processor, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and MediaTek’s strong Chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm), allow it to achieve blistering speeds.

This smartphone also features a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for graphics processing. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The latest and greatest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display can be found on the brand new Oppo Reno 8.

Cell phone screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. This Oppo phone, the Reno 8 Pro, will have a massive 12 GB of RAM. The chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to perform tasks on the smartphone in a matter of seconds.

The Oppo 8 Pro has 256 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of information for when you need it. Using the 2 MP lens. This smartphone’s front-facing camera boasts a whopping 32 megapixels, making it ideal for snapping high-quality selfies.

The Reno 8 Pro has a fingerprint reader hidden under the screen to ensure that only authorised users can access its contents. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities will power the gadget. When the next 8 Pro is unveiled, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will have stiff competition.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glazed Green, Glazed Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame , Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min , 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specifications The Oppo A76 will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680...