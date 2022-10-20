Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan with full HD+ resolution

Advertisement
  • Oppo has introduced a new Reno 8 with the designation “Pro” appended to its name.
  • This smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be released in the Chinese market.
Advertisement

Oppo has introduced a new Reno 8 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The smartphone’s Octa-Core processor, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and MediaTek’s strong Chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm), allow it to achieve blistering speeds.

This smartphone also features a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for graphics processing. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The latest and greatest AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display can be found on the brand new Oppo Reno 8.

Cell phone screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. This Oppo phone, the Reno 8 Pro, will have a massive 12 GB of RAM. The chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to perform tasks on the smartphone in a matter of seconds.

The Oppo 8 Pro has 256 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of information for when you need it. Using the 2 MP lens. This smartphone’s front-facing camera boasts a whopping 32 megapixels, making it ideal for snapping high-quality selfies.

The Reno 8 Pro has a fingerprint reader hidden under the screen to ensure that only authorised users can access its contents. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities will power the gadget. When the next 8 Pro is unveiled, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will have stiff competition.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlazed Green, Glazed Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Oppo A76 will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story