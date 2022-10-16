Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line smartphone that can handle high-end specs....
Oppo will unveil the Reno 9 pro plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.the Oppo Reno 9. Today we’ll look at Oppo’s Reno 9 Pro plus, which comes with a slew of features and characteristics.
Before delving into all of the features, we learned that the future flagship could be equipped with an ancient processor. Unknown factors may have influenced OPPO’s decision to use the Dimensity 8100 in the Reno 9 Pro, but this is not confirmed information.
This flagship phone could include a quad camera arrangement of 50 MP, + 8 MP, + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) with a stronger LED flash to boost the phone’s photography, particularly in low light.
The Oppo 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, which makes it more appealing and premium. It has an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The new Oppo Reno 9 has 8/12GB of RAM and a 128/256GB internal storage capacity. There are no designated slots for external memory. The Oppo Reno’s 9 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500 mAh battery.
Furthermore, the Universal Fast Charging Specification (UFSC), The official launch date of the 9 Pro has not yet been confirmed, although it is expected to be announced in the following days. When Oppo’s new Reno 9 Pro arrives in local markets, it will face competition from Samsung and other companies.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 132,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.85 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 8000
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.