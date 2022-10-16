Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Oppo will unveil the Reno 9 pro plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.

Oppo will unveil the Reno 9 pro plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.the Oppo Reno 9. Today we’ll look at Oppo’s Reno 9 Pro plus, which comes with a slew of features and characteristics.

Before delving into all of the features, we learned that the future flagship could be equipped with an ancient processor. Unknown factors may have influenced OPPO’s decision to use the Dimensity 8100 in the Reno 9 Pro, but this is not confirmed information.

This flagship phone could include a quad camera arrangement of 50 MP, + 8 MP, + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) with a stronger LED flash to boost the phone’s photography, particularly in low light.

The Oppo 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, which makes it more appealing and premium. It has an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The new Oppo Reno 9 has 8/12GB of RAM and a 128/256GB internal storage capacity. There are no designated slots for external memory. The Oppo Reno’s 9 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the Universal Fast Charging Specification (UFSC), The official launch date of the 9 Pro has not yet been confirmed, although it is expected to be announced in the following days. When Oppo’s new Reno 9 Pro arrives in local markets, it will face competition from Samsung and other companies.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 132,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.85 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 8000 GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

