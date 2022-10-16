Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Oppo will unveil the Reno 9 pro plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.
  • The official launch date of the 9 Pro has not yet been confirmed.
  • Oppo Reno’s 9 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Oppo will unveil the Reno 9 pro plus with reasonable price in Pakistan.the Oppo Reno 9. Today we’ll look at Oppo’s Reno 9 Pro plus, which comes with a slew of features and characteristics.

Before delving into all of the features, we learned that the future flagship could be equipped with an ancient processor. Unknown factors may have influenced OPPO’s decision to use the Dimensity 8100 in the Reno 9 Pro, but this is not confirmed information.

This flagship phone could include a quad camera arrangement of 50 MP, + 8 MP, + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) with a stronger LED flash to boost the phone’s photography, particularly in low light.

The Oppo 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, which makes it more appealing and premium. It has an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The new Oppo Reno 9 has 8/12GB of RAM and a 128/256GB internal storage capacity. There are no designated slots for external memory. The Oppo Reno’s 9 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the Universal Fast Charging Specification (UFSC), The official launch date of the 9 Pro has not yet been confirmed, although it is expected to be announced in the following days. When Oppo’s new Reno 9 Pro arrives in local markets, it will face competition from Samsung and other companies.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 132,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.85 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 8000
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 6 is a top-of-the-line smartphone that can handle high-end specs....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story