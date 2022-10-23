Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 9 pro plus will be available soon.





Oppo Reno 9 pro plus will be available soon. Today, we’ll look at the Reno 9 Pro plus from Oppo, which has a lot of different features and qualities.

Before exploring the features, we learnt that the future flagship may have an old processor. It is unclear why OPPO chose the Dimensity 8100 for the Reno 9 Pro.

This flagship phone could include a 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) quad camera with a brighter LED flash to improve low-light photography.

A 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen makes the Oppo 9 Pro more appealing and premium. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects its 1080 x 2412 HD+ resolution.

Oppo Reno 9 comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.No external memory slots. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will have a 4,500 mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will be available in the coming days.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specs