Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Find X2 Pro Price In Pakistan with punch-hole display measuring
The next Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature not one, not two,...
Oppo Reno 9 pro plus will be available soon. Today, we’ll look at the Reno 9 Pro plus from Oppo, which has a lot of different features and qualities.
Before exploring the features, we learnt that the future flagship may have an old processor. It is unclear why OPPO chose the Dimensity 8100 for the Reno 9 Pro.
This flagship phone could include a 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) quad camera with a brighter LED flash to improve low-light photography.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen makes the Oppo 9 Pro more appealing and premium. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects its 1080 x 2412 HD+ resolution.
Oppo Reno 9 comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.No external memory slots. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will have a 4,500 mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will be available in the coming days.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.85 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 8000
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
