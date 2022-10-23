Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Edition: English

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus

  • Oppo Reno 9 pro plus will be available soon.
  • The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will have a 4,500 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.7 inches screen.
Oppo Reno 9 pro plus will be available soon. Today, we’ll look at the Reno 9 Pro plus from Oppo, which has a lot of different features and qualities.

Before exploring the features, we learnt that the future flagship may have an old processor. It is unclear why OPPO chose the Dimensity 8100 for the Reno 9 Pro.

This flagship phone could include a 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) quad camera with a brighter LED flash to improve low-light photography.

A 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen makes the Oppo 9 Pro more appealing and premium. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects its 1080 x 2412 HD+ resolution.

Oppo Reno 9 comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.No external memory slots. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will have a 4,500 mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro will be available in the coming days.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.85 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 8000
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

 

