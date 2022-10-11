Advertisement
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

The Oppo Reno 9 series, which will feature both the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and the Oppo Reno 9, is about to be released.

Oppo selected the Dimensity 8100 for the Reno 9 Pro for an undisclosed reason.

To enhance photography, particularly in low light, this flagship phone might contain a 50 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro), and 2 MP camera along with a stronger LED flash.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen of the Oppo 9 Pro gives it a posh appearance. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports HD+ resolution. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 106,999.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.85 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 8100
GPUArm Mali G610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

