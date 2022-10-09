Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

Oppo is getting ready to release the Reno 9 series, which will include both the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and the Oppo Reno 9.

For unknown reasons, Oppo chose the Dimensity 8100 for the Reno 9 Pro.

This flagship phone could have a 50 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro), and 2 MP camera with a brighter LED flash to improve photography, especially in low light.

The Oppo 9 Pro’s 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen makes it look luxurious. It supports HD+ resolution and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect it. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 106,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.85 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 8100 GPU Arm Mali G610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

