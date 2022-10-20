OPPO to release foldable phone featuring larger battery

Digital Chat Station says that Oppo’s foldable phone may have a 3.26-inch screen on the outside and a 6.8-inch inside.

Oppo has announced their first foldable flip phone, and now we know enough about it to know that it can compete with devices from Huawei, Motorola, and Samsung.

The cover screen, battery, and display on the Oppo Find Flip are said to be bigger than those on the Galaxy Z Flip4, Moto Razr 2022, and P50 Pocket.

Oppo made the Find N foldable phone last year so that it could compete with the Galaxy Fold and the Combine Fold.

The company is currently making a unique clamshell-style foldable. Digital Chat Station says that the device may have a 3.26-inch screen on the outside and a 6.8-inch screen on the inside.

Both the main foldable screen and the cover screen, so the rumour goes, will be made of OLED panels. Because the diagonals are bigger, a 4,300 mAh battery may have a bigger total footprint than what is stated.

A 32 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor, a 50 MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor are also features that are expected. All of these sensors are already in a lot of Oppo phones, like the high-end Discover X and the mid-range Reno.

Digital Chat Station for Oppo is also expecting a 3.26-inch cover display, which is 20% bigger than the 2.7-inch display on the Moto Razr 2022.

A 3.26-inch cover display would also be 72% and almost 200% bigger than those on the Galaxy Z Flip4 and P50 Pocket, respectively. Not surprisingly, people think that the two displays on Oppo’s foldable phone are OLED panels.

