Pakistan Customs Stops iPhone and MacBook Smuggling Worth Rs. 50 Million

Pakistan Customs seize devices worth more than Rs. 50 million.

Smugglers had 106 iPhones, 12 MacBooks, and 37 different laptops with them.

They also had iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods on board a flight from Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

On Thursday, a significant smuggling effort was thwarted by Pakistan Customs at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA). From the traffickers, the authorities were able to seize devices worth more than Rs. 50 million.

Three people on board were attempting to sneak these things. A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft that had arrived from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, made its landing at the Islamabad Airport (UAE).

Beenish Rasheed, an assistant collector at customs, and her team acted right away after developing a suspicion.

The media was informed by customs that they had retrieved more than 100 iPhone 14 models, MacBooks, and other technology from the travelers. There were 106 iPhones, 12 MacBooks, and 37 different laptops, according to the precise numbers. In addition, the smugglers had iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods with them.

All of the things have been seized, as was already announced, and an investigation is ongoing.

Pakistan Customs stopped a similar smuggling attempt earlier this week at the Islamabad International Airport. While screening international travelers, the crew was informed of a smuggling effort. By stepping up the passenger screening, they were able to detain a smuggler travelling from Qatar.

Advertisement

According to a representative who spoke to the media, this traveler was carrying over 73 devices worth over Rs. 10 million. The smuggler was charged when he refused to give the customs officers his tax information.

Also Read Invest in Software Technologies Today for better Tomorrow The impact of software is more apparent than ever. No matter the...