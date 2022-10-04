Pakistan gets its own Google for Startups Accelerator

Google is introducing Google for Startups Accelerator in Pakistan.

The program will choose businesses that employ technology.

The accelerator provides ten weeks of virtual programming with technical support.

In Pakistan, the Asia-Pacific region, and North America, Google is introducing the Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy for startups and non-profit organizations. The program will choose businesses that employ technology to address issues related to fashion, food, safe and circular materials, the built environment, reuse, refill, recycling, composting, and these issues are covered in the circularity challenge.

A good place to start innovating and developing circular economy solutions is in Asia-Pacific. It is the area of the planet most susceptible to the effects of climate change. 90% of all river-borne plastic in the ocean comes from just ten rivers, eight of which are in APAC. Asia is anticipated to represent 40% of world consumption by 2040.

More than the planet can naturally replenish, humanity consumes. The estimated worldwide demand for resources in 2022 will be 1.75 times greater than what the earth’s ecosystems can renew in a single year. The majority of the resources we extract and utilize eventually decompose into garbage, adding to the annual production of more than 2 billion tonnes of solid waste.

In order to rebuild our relationship with physical resources and address circularity issues, the program aims to support businesses that will contribute to the development of a circular economy that is safer, more sustainable, and more equal for everyone.

The accelerator provides ten weeks of virtual programming with technical support and mentoring from Google employees and outside experts through a combination of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions. Participants will also receive additional support tailored to their organization from a dedicated Success Manager who will be assigned to them.

The program will start in February 2023, and applications will be accepted from October 4 through November 14, 2022.

