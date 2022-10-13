The first metaverse business in Pakistan was founded in 2017.

Companies devote their entire being to their race teams in the quickly changing world of Formula 1. The fastest lap isn’t the only factor. Consistency, endurance, morale, and most importantly, the fans, are key factors.

Many F1 teams have garnered cult followings throughout time. Every year, ardent supporters cheer on their teams to victory. Each project needs to be properly thought out in order to have such a devoted fanbase. The machine itself must reflect the diverse qualities of the crew in terms of appearance and feel.

The very detailed liveries that are applied to the vehicles, which perfectly combine all of the sponsors, themes, and styles of each team to create nothing less than poetry in colour, are a distinguishing feature of each team.

The Williams F1 is back in the recognisable deep blue livery while McLaren has unveiled an astounding all-pink livery and Ferrari is commemorating its 75th anniversary with a distinctive yellow and black Monza theme.

One would now question why a metaverse corporation is talking so much about Formula One, and specifically the Japanese Grand Prix in 2022. That is due to Pakistan’s very own Big Immersive (EST. 2017), which is gaining international recognition from the Williams Racing F1 halo ring.

The first metaverse business in Pakistan was founded in 2017 and is called Big Immersive. Teams of proficient 2D, 3D, UI/UX, and concept artists, animators, sound artists, Unity, Unreal, and full stack developers, DevOps, Quality Assurance engineers, and producers are housed within the company and work as a single, cohesive team.

Big Immersive moves to an F1 racetrack after dominating the spheres of AR, VR, and mixed reality and working with well-known IPs all over the world.

We see the race from the perspective of the drivers and the Big Immersive logo, which is encircled by a halo ring from left to right.

On October 9, there were rubber burns on the racetrack at the Japanese GP. After three years, Williams Racing is back on the illustrious circuit sporting the Big Immersive, Break from Reality corporate brand from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan.