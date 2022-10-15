Pakistani iPhone lovers have been impatiently awaiting the release of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The 14th phone in the series has been unveiled by Apple.

We’ve covered the iPhone 14 Pro PTA Tax statistics for you.

Pakistani iPhone lovers have been impatiently awaiting the release of the iPhone 14 Pro in their country. The 14th phone in the series has been unveiled by Apple, and it comes with an astoundingly expensive price. The majority of iPhone models have raised questions about their pricing in the local market. However, devoted fans consistently follow the fashion for purchasing the newest iPhone models. We have all the information you require if you’re interested in learning the iPhone 14 Pro pricing in Pakistan and the iPhone 14 Pro tax in Pakistan.

Price Of The iPhone 14 Pro In Pakistan

Since Apple recently released its iPhone 14 Pro, the global markets have discussed the predicted pricing of the device based on its characteristics. The price ranges for each iPhone 14 model are listed below.

iPhone 14 – Rs. 177309.85

iPhone 14 Max – Rs. 199501.32

iPhone 14 Pro Max – Rs. 266075.73

iPhone 14 Pro PTA Tax

If you want to get your hands on the newest iPhone by importing it from another nation, you must first pay the PTA tax. The tax is calculated based on the device’s value and category. We’ve covered the iPhone 14 Pro PTA Tax statistics for you.

PTA Tax Calculator for iPhone 14

Rs. 221 to Rs. 6657 550

Rs. 6879 to Rs. 22191 4323

Rs. 22413 to Rs. 44382 11561

Rs. 44604 to Rs. 77670 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Rs. 77892 to Rs. 110957 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Is the iPhone 14 the priciest phone?

Since the iPhone 14’s release, iPhone fans have been shocked by the outrageously high pricing of the device in Pakistan. Obtaining a new iPhone 14 may now cost you more than 5 lacs. The rising cost of iPhones has made it difficult for people to purchase the smartphone in Pakistan. Recently, the government increased PTA duties on device imports. The significant growth has had a significant impact on the import of mobile phones into the local market.

Although Apple introduces new features with each new handset, the corporation must work to lower iPhone prices in order to make them more appealing to middle-class users.

The pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro in Pakistan, including PTA tax, is higher than the previous highest-priced iPhone 13 Pro. Stay tuned for further information regarding the features and specifications.

