PTA and MoITT to recommend 3G/4G auction prices

The (MoITT) and (PTA) will provide recommendations on the spectrum rates.

A meeting between the MoITT and PTA has reportedly been scheduled for this week.

PTA spoke out against the auction of extra spectrum.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will provide recommendations on the spectrum rates for the sale of 3G and 4G extra spectrum after the auction advisory committee’s (AAC) meeting’s minutes have been approved.

A meeting between the MoITT and PTA has reportedly been scheduled for this week and will provide ideas on the prices for the spectrum auction, according to sources in the Ministry of IT. The spectrum rate will ultimately be decided by the AAC.

According to sources, a provider has expressed interest in obtaining two blocks of 5 MHz in the 2,100 bands for a duration of seven years, and the ministry has made the same suggestion. However, the AAC turned down the plan and decided to hold a ten-year auction for an extra 11.2 MHz of 3G/4G spectrum in the 2,100 bands.

In contrast to the consultant report, which states that the price of the spectrum is fixed for 15 years, the revised formula specifies that the price of the spectrum is fixed for 10 years.

According to reports, the MoITT and the Authority will make recommendations for the new spectrum pricing based on the cost of the spectrum that was previously auctioned, thus the PTA won’t need to hire a consultant.

After obtaining price suggestions from MoITT and PTA, the AAC will hold a follow-up meeting. Following any final determination by the Authority, the MoITT will publish a policy directive for additional spectrum auctions.

Advertisement

PTA spoke out against the auction of extra spectrum for one operator for seven or ten years at the August 3, 2022, AAC meeting. PTA believed that the basic pricing should be set at $29 per 1MHZ for a period of 15 years based on the consultant study. This cannot be altered. According to MoITT, the duration of the spectrum auction process is not defined by Clause 8(2)a of the Telecom Act 1996. It can be cut back on or increased by the federal government.

Also Read