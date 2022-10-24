Public can get Apple watchOS 9.1 stable now

Advertisement
  • The public can download the stable version of watchOS 9.1 right now.
  • The new Matter Smart Home standard is supported,.
  • It enables listeners to fill their watches with music without connecting them to a power source.
Apple showed off watchOS 9 and iOS 16 for the first time at WWDC22 in June. The company made them available to the public in September after having them undergo beta testing with developers and fans for roughly three months.

However, the first X.0 releases were plagued by glitches and were missing key features. The public can download the stable version of watchOS 9.1 right now.

The new Matter Smart Home standard is supported, and the battery life of some versions of Apple Watch is enhanced.

As you can see from the official changelog up there, watchOS 9.1 focuses primarily on resolving bugs. Most notably, it enables listeners to fill their watches with music without connecting them to a power source.

In the past, downloading music via Apple Music required physically connecting the wearable device to a power source. Along with the aforementioned bug patches, it also adds Matter support for Smart Home interoperability.

Put your compatible Apple Watch on its charger to start the watchOS 9.1 update. Start the Watch app on your iPhone, navigate to Settings, then Software Update, and lastly touch the Download and Install option.

