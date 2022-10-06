Realme 10 battery and charger specs revealed in FCC filing

The Realme 10 has been listed in the FCC database, which means it will be out soon.

After being approved by NBTC and IECEE, the follow-up to the recently released Realme 9 is now in the FCC database, which means it will be out soon.

Some of the Realme 10’s most important specs have also been leaked, along with a blueprint that shows us more about its design. Let’s take a look.

Realme 10 has dual-band WiFi from 2.4GHz to 5GHz and runs Realme UI 3.0. The phone’s charging adapter (model number VCB3HDUH) has also been seen on the FCC website, which suggests it can be charged quickly with 33 watts.

It has two cameras on the back instead of three like its predecessor. The volume controls are there, but there is no power button. This could mean that the fingerprint reader is on the side.

We still don’t know what the front of the new Realme 4G phone looks like. But the phone should use a hole-punch instead of a notch because that’s what its predecessors did.

The public listing also shows that it has a 5000mAh battery under its deck. Since the realme 9’s 33W charged 51% in 30 minutes, it will have the same charging speed.

The name doesn’t have “5G” in it, so this model is 4G. The brand will likely release a 5G model with different specs in the future.

A few days ago, the Geekbench score for the Realme 10 showed up on the official link, revealing that it has a Helio G99 SoC at its core.

Not only that, but the link confirms that the 8GB maximum RAM option and Android 12 are true. There are rumours that the soon-to-be-released Realme Mobile could cost around $200 (about Rs. 45,000).

