Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme 10

Advertisement
  • The Realme 10 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU with an octa-core and 8GB of RAM.
  • It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Realme 10 will soon be on the market. The company will also launch this device in a 4G model.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU with an octa-core and 8GB of RAM.

On the back of the Realme 10, there are three cameras. The sensor in the camera on the back is 50 MP. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Advertisement

Realme 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and features
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story