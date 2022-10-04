Realme 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Realme 10 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 10 will soon be on the market. The company will also launch this device in a 4G model.

On the back of the Realme 10, there are three cameras. The sensor in the camera on the back is 50 MP. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

