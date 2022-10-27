Advertisement
Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Realme 10

  • The Realme 10 has 6 GB of RAM.
  • The main back camera is 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP+2 MP with autofocus.
  • The device has a 6.4-inches screen.
The Realme 10 smartphone will be available on the market. The latest Realme phone has 6 GB of RAM. 128 GB for lots of data, games, music, and built-in capability.

The handset is Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. The main back camera is 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP+2 MP with autofocus.

The processor is an Octa-core (22.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 62.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and the chipset is a MediaTek HELIO G95.With the Adreno 660, a device gets stronger.

The display has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 403 PPI density.

This device has a fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by a 5000 maH battery.

Also Read

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in Pakistan and features. The rumor has...

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Blue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
