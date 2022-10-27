Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme 10 has 6 GB of RAM.

The main back camera is 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP+2 MP with autofocus.

The device has a 6.4-inches screen.

The Realme 10 smartphone will be available on the market. The latest Realme phone has 6 GB of RAM. 128 GB for lots of data, games, music, and built-in capability.

The handset is Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. The main back camera is 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP+2 MP with autofocus.

The processor is an Octa-core (22.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 62.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and the chipset is a MediaTek HELIO G95.With the Adreno 660, a device gets stronger.

The display has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 403 PPI density.

This device has a fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by a 5000 maH battery.

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W