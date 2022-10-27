Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in Pakistan and features. The rumor has...
The Realme 10 smartphone will be available on the market. The latest Realme phone has 6 GB of RAM. 128 GB for lots of data, games, music, and built-in capability.
The handset is Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. The main back camera is 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP+2 MP with autofocus.
The processor is an Octa-core (22.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 62.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and the chipset is a MediaTek HELIO G95.With the Adreno 660, a device gets stronger.
The display has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 403 PPI density.
This device has a fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by a 5000 maH battery.
The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
