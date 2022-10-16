Realme 10 Pro+ 5G offers IRL previews and is NBTC, TKDN, and EEC certified

The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G has been spotted on certification sites around the world.

Multiple territories are said to have given the phone the go-ahead for release.

Rumoured upgrades over the Realme 9 Pro+ include triple rear cameras.

Advertisement

Realme 10’s presence on certification platforms have been the only clue of the brand’s impending portfolio, but its Pro Plus variant has suddenly appeared on the internet.

Multiple territories are said to have given the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G the go light for release, suggesting that it will soon be available for purchase.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has been listed as the successor to the Realme 9 Pro Plus by the Thai NBTC, the Indonesian TKDN & Telecom, and the European EEC certification sites. All of the certificates have the model number RMX3686, suggesting an impending introduction in their respective territories.

Additionally, the phone was spotted in the BIS index. Regrettably, even when added together, none of these certifications disclose anything particularly noteworthy about this phone. The inclusion of “5G” in the name very certainly indicates the use of a chipset from the Dimensity family.

According to Realme’s vice president Madhav Sheth, the company is working on a smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Diminutive 1080 chip. The 10 Pro Plus 5G may be the subject of the statement. The chipset has not officially been revealed, but word on the street is that it will make its debut in November.

While there has been no official word on the price or specifications of the Realme smartphone, rumours suggest that it will feature significant upgrades over the Realme 9 Pro+, which features a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh cell that supports 60W fast charging.

Advertisement

The Realme 10 and its 5G Pro Plus edition will presumably both be released simultaneously (RMX3630). Images of both phones, taken with the user’s own hands, can be found floating about the web, exposing their aesthetics and tactile qualities. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Box was also leaked in a picture.

The live photo suggests that the Pro Plus edition is similar in appearance to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, but for the colour coating and texture, which have been updated. The Reno 8 Pro has a large camera bump that fades into the upper left corner.

The position of the camera, however, is altered. We’ll keep you updated as additional information about the phone emerges in the lead-up to its release.