Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.6-inches screen.

It can multitask because of its Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The new Realme 10 Pro phone will be out soon. Recent leaks say that the company is working on a new series to compete with its rivals in both local and international markets.

There’s a lot to talk about with the Realme 10 Pro, like its big screen, powerful processor, triple cameras, high-quality body design, and more.

Realme’s 10 Pro has a huge 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2412 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W