Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10 Pro

Advertisement
  • The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.6-inches screen.
  • It can multitask because of its Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The new Realme 10 Pro phone will be out soon. Recent leaks say that the company is working on a new series to compete with its rivals in both local and international markets.

There’s a lot to talk about with the Realme 10 Pro, like its big screen, powerful processor, triple cameras, high-quality body design, and more.

Realme’s 10 Pro has a huge 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2412 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.

The Realme 10 Pro can multitask because of its Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Realme C11 price in Pakistan and specifications

Realme's C11 smartphone uses MediaTek's latest Helio G35 chipset. he Realme C11...

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 695
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max:  Specs Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max:  Specs Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus have been released with a new design & improved internals
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus have been released with a new design & improved internals
Vivo y30 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo y30 price in Pakistan and features
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story