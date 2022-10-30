Advertisement
Edition: English
Realme C11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
  • Realme C11 Price in Pakistan and features.

The C11 from Realme boasts the newest Helio G35 processor from MediaTek. The chipset of the Realme C11 is new. The Realme C11 processor functions effectively.

Realme C11 functionalities are supported by the SoC’s RAM. Full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixel resolution is available on the 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The 32GB internal storage of the Realme Sharp C11 is increased by the shared SIM card. The Realme C11 have three cameras on the rear. A 5 megapixel selfie camera is on the C11’s 13+2 megapixel primary sensor.

The phone’s huge (5000 mAh) battery provides power. This battery capacity is common among C11 flagships. long-lasting battery for a smartphone.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Realme C11 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMint Green, Pepper Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktimeup to 32 hrs
Musicplayup to 21.6 hrs
– Battery charging 10W

