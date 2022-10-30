Realme C11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro price in Pakistan with Octa-Core processor
Realme introduced GT 2 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The smartphone...
The C11 from Realme boasts the newest Helio G35 processor from MediaTek. The chipset of the Realme C11 is new. The Realme C11 processor functions effectively.
Realme C11 functionalities are supported by the SoC’s RAM. Full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixel resolution is available on the 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
The 32GB internal storage of the Realme Sharp C11 is increased by the shared SIM card. The Realme C11 have three cameras on the rear. A 5 megapixel selfie camera is on the C11’s 13+2 megapixel primary sensor.
The phone’s huge (5000 mAh) battery provides power. This battery capacity is common among C11 flagships. long-lasting battery for a smartphone.
Realme C11 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mint Green, Pepper Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 32 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 21.6 hrs
|– Battery charging 10W
