Realme C11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C11 Price in Pakistan and features.

The C11 from Realme boasts the newest Helio G35 processor from MediaTek. The chipset of the Realme C11 is new. The Realme C11 processor functions effectively.

Realme C11 functionalities are supported by the SoC’s RAM. Full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixel resolution is available on the 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The 32GB internal storage of the Realme Sharp C11 is increased by the shared SIM card. The Realme C11 have three cameras on the rear. A 5 megapixel selfie camera is on the C11’s 13+2 megapixel primary sensor.

The phone’s huge (5000 mAh) battery provides power. This battery capacity is common among C11 flagships. long-lasting battery for a smartphone.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Realme C11 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mint Green, Pepper Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Talktime up to 32 hrs Musicplay up to 21.6 hrs – Battery charging 10W

